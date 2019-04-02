Dean Richards chats with Emmy, Grammy & Tony winning superstar Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

GRAMMY®, TONY®, and EMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician, Barry Manilow and his MANILOW: LAS VEGAS – The Hits Come Home! has extended his residency at the historic Westgate International Theater.

In response to the needs of the local public schools and their severely depleted music programs, Barry Manilow gathered some friends and formed The Manilow Music Project as part of his nonprofit Manilow Health and Hope Fund. The mission statement of The Manilow Music Project highlights the importance of music programs in our schools and donates instruments and materials to school music programs. More information can be found at www.manilowmusicproject.org.