Crews battle massive fire at factory on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Fire crews responded to the fire at factory in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood.
It was quickly elevated to a four alarm fire and a hazmat situation.
The factory is Newly Weds Foods and is a “restaurant wholesaler” according to its website.
Traffic in the area is being diverted. The building is located near railroad tracks. Metra has stopped all traffic on the Milwaukee North line in both directions.
41.928963 -87.656140