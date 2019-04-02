Crews battle massive fire at factory on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Fire crews responded to the fire at factory in the 4100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. in the city’s Belmont Gardens neighborhood.

It was quickly elevated to a four alarm fire and a hazmat situation.

The factory is Newly Weds Foods and is a “restaurant wholesaler” according to its website.

Msg:2-11 REPORTED AT N KEELER AV / Wtight wood pic.twitter.com/wDMWHhkhRS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2019

2-11 Alarm All companies working no injuries pic.twitter.com/CTpOtbTLoO — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 2, 2019

Traffic in the area is being diverted. The building is located near railroad tracks. Metra has stopped all traffic on the Milwaukee North line in both directions.

#UPDATE (#CHICAGO): The 2-ALARM fire @ Wrightwood/Keeler Ave is now also a LEVEL 1 HAZ-MAT ⚠️ Crews are staged @ Wrightwood/Pulaski Rd ⚠️ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 2, 2019

Thick black smoke can be seen from 2.5 miles away as a fire rages near Wrightwood and Keeler on the Northwest Side. Authentic say the flames led to a structural collapse. ⁦@WGNMorningNews⁩ ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/de8zA6rsOD — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) April 2, 2019

#UPDATE ⚠️ Wrightwood Ave CLOSED EB/WB from Pulaski Rd to Tripp Ave ⚠️ https://t.co/lG9H6tSKgn — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 2, 2019