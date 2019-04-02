× Chicago-area hydrologic River update

Minor flooding is occurring at Starved Rock on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A good portion of the Fox and Rock Rivers as well as the Illinois River near LaSalle are near bankfull but slowly falling.

In general, Rivers north of Interstate-80 are slowly falling while the rate of rise on rivers south of Interstate-80 has decreased significantly or crested and falling.

Green-shaded Chicago-area rivers are in Minor flood or under an Advisory for bankfull conditions.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…