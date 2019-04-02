Chicago-area hydrologic River update

Posted 1:54 PM, April 2, 2019, by

Minor flooding is occurring at Starved Rock on the Illinois River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A good portion of the Fox and Rock Rivers as well as the Illinois River near LaSalle are near bankfull but slowly falling.

In general, Rivers north of Interstate-80 are slowly falling while the rate of rise on rivers south of Interstate-80 has decreased significantly or crested and falling.

Green-shaded Chicago-area rivers are in Minor flood or under an Advisory for bankfull conditions.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.