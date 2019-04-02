5 Chicago aldermanic races to watch

CHICAGO — Chicago will be electing aldermen in 15 wards Tuesday. Here are six races that WGN is watching closely:

5TH WARD

In the 5th Ward, which covering Woodlawn and Hyde Park, Ald. Leslie Hairston faces William Calloway. A big topic in the race is the proposed Obama Presidential Center for the area. Hairston opposes a community benefits agreement between developers and residents to guarantee jobs. Calloway demands it. Calloway also helped expose the Laquan McDonald video.

WINNER: TOO CLOSE TO CALL

20TH WARD

The 20th Ward has an open seat after Ald. Willie Cochran plead guilty to misusing campaign money. The race pits community activist Jeanette Taylor against education consultant Nicole Johnson. Both the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times endorsed Taylor.

WINNER: JEANETTE TAYLOR

25TH WARD

In the 25th Ward, another vacancy courtesy of the feds: Ald. Danny Solis isn't running again. He wore a wire on other aldermen after the feds caught Solis doing favors in exchange for personal benefits, including Viagra and the service of prostitutes.

That leaves the race open for Byron Sigcho-Lopez and Alex Acevedo. Sigcho-Lopez works in education and is the director of the Pilsen Alliance. He's endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. Acevedo works in healthcare, and is the son of former State Rep. Eddie Acevedo.

WINNER: BYRON SIGCHO-LOPEZ

30TH WARD

In the 30th Ward, longtime Ald. Ariel Reboyras is facing Jessica Gutierrez, the daughter of former Congressman Luis Gutierrez. The fight grew ugly this week, as a man recorded through the window of Gutierrez's home, questioning her residency. The Reboyras campaign denied any involvement, but shared the video on social media.

WINNER: ARIEL E. REBOYRAS

33RD WARD

In the 33rd Ward, Ald. Deb Mell facing off against Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, who is drawing comparisons to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. Sanchez is an educator and community activist. Mell is seeking her second term and has been endorsed by the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times.

WINNER: TOO CLOSE TO CALL