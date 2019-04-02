2 young women fatally shot, man injured while sitting in parked car on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An investigation is underway after two young women were fatally shot and a 19-year-old man was injured while sitting in a car on the South Side.

The medical examiner has identified the victims as Brittani Rice , 18, and Senobia Brantley, 19.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 7700 block of South Eggleston Avenue in the Winneconna Parkway neighborhood.

Police say the trio were sitting in a parked Nissan when three men pulled up in a blue sedan and started shooting into their car, striking the women multiple times and hitting the man’s right shoulder.

The women were transported to St. Bernard Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The man is hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

No one is in custody.