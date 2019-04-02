Boy, 13, does yard work, trades in Xbox to buy his mom a car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERNLEY, Nevada - A 13-year-old boy in Nevada did yard work and even traded in his Xbox to surprise his single mother with a car.

KOLO reports that Krystal Preston and her son, William, recently started over from scratch with their family, which includes two other children and three dogs. William is the oldest.

"At my low point, here comes my son," said Krystal. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there is good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it. He was tired of seeing me cry."

Outside of school, William does yard and housework for people in the community to make a little extra money.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," he said.

He turned to Facebook, where he saw a woman was selling a white Chevy Metro.

"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes."

Krystal said her son kept asking her "odd questions" about vehicles and vehicle parts.

"I was like, OK, why? What?" she said.

He eventually told her what he'd done.

"I said 'mom, I got you a car,' and then she said 'no you didn't', and then I said I did, and she didn't believe me," said William. "She picked us up, and we went to her house, and then I said 'mom, there's your car'."

Krystal said she broke down crying.

"I lost it," she said. "I was like, there's no way. What 13-year-old do you know buys their mom a car. I don't know any. Never heard of any."

Krystal said she is in awe of what her son did for her.

"I can't even express it," she said. "There's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."