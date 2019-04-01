× With new players in the lineup, the Fire get their first win of 2019

CHICAGO – It took a little bit to break through, but a victory finally came the Chicago Fire’s way this weekend.

After a pair of losses with a tie in the middle of their first three games of the season, the club used an own goal and a strong defensive performance to snag a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls at Seat Geek Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a kick from Nemanja Nikolic that bounced off the post then off the leg of Tim Parker and went over the line in 48th minute that provided the only score of the game. From there it was the Fire defense that stole the show, allowing just seven total shots on the game and just one on goal over 90 minutes to seal victory No. 1 for 2019.

It was a contest that featured the debut of midfielder and Argentina national team member Nicolas Gaitan, who entered as a sub in the in the 63rd minute. While the midfielder’s first game with the club was a headline, it was the team’s defense that stole the show. The game also the first for the Fire for fellow midfielder Mo Adams, who got the start along with defender Jeremiah Gutjahr.

After the game, he joined in a celebration in the victorious Fire locker room.

It certainly was a day for the club to celebrate after waiting nearly a month to finally pick up a victory in the still early 2019 season.