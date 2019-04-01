White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Cleveland
- The White Sox dropped two of three games against the Royals in their opening series, but won the final game of the series, 6-3. The Indians also lost two of their first three games this season against the Twins. As a team, Cleveland is batting just .133 (12-for-90) on the season, the lowest mark in the majors.
- Carlos Santana has five of Cleveland’s 12 hits this season and three of Cleveland’s five RBI. All other Cleveland players have combined to bat .088 (7-for-80) with two RBI.
- Yoan Moncada has recorded six hits and five runs through Chicago’s first three games. He’s the first White Sox player with at least five hits and five runs through three team games into a season since Al Zarilla in 1951.
- Ivan Nova will make his debut for the White Sox after spending time with the Yankees and the Pirates over the last nine seasons. Nova has averaged 1.75 walks per nine innings since 2016, the fourth-lowest mark among starting pitchers (min. 400 IP).
- Mike Clevinger logged 200.0 innings and recorded 207 strikeouts last season. He was one of four AL pitchers with at least 200 innings and 200 strikeouts in 2018, along with Corey Kluber, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
- The Indians went 14-5 against the White Sox last season, including an 8-1 mark at home. Cleveland pitching has struck out at least 10 White Sox batters in 14 consecutive games.