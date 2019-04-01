Warmer then cold and wet before big warmup

Time to get back on the spring temperature roller coaster ride. We will get back to the 50s today after three consecutive days in the 40s. Another day in the 50s is in store for Wednesday before a cold and wet Thursday with highs in the low 40s. A weekend warmup begins on Friday when the high is near the normal of 55. We reach 60 degrees on Saturday and possibly our first 70 degree day of the year on Sunday.

The cold and rain on Thursday will be evident to those attending the White Sox home opener. The forecast for the Cubs home opener next Monday is looking much better for those planning on being at Wrigley Field.

Gusty winds will be common through the week which is common during the spring season. Breezy conditions will be in place today through Thursday and again on Sunday and Monday.