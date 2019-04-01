Delays reported at multiple US airlines after technical outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A technical outage has affected five major airlines, causing flight delays Monday morning. Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta are all impacted.

Southwest told WGN a 40-minute ground stop was in place earlier Monday during an outage "with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning."

The software issue has been resolve. Southwest said for customers to expect scattered delays, in some cases up to two hours. You can check on delays and cancellations at Chicago's airports here.

Several airlines, including Southwest, United and Delta, were all responding to angry customers on Twitter about an outage:

Heads up - Delta currently responding to passengers on Twitter saying delays this morning are due to a "system-wide outage" that they're working to fix. https://t.co/hTzzuqsjiT — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 1, 2019

Southwest responding to flyers as well... saying there is a computer outage impacting all carriers using a particular system. https://t.co/rbkszO0G8P — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 1, 2019

...and now United tweeting to customers about an outage too: https://t.co/ZUeWnSU6Sh — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 1, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.