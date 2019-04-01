Delays reported at multiple US airlines after technical outage

Posted 6:14 AM, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:58AM, April 1, 2019

CHICAGO  — A technical outage has affected five major airlines, causing flight delays Monday morning. Southwest, United, JetBlue, Alaska and Delta are all impacted.

Southwest told WGN a 40-minute ground stop was in place earlier Monday during an outage "with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning."

The software issue has been resolve. Southwest said for customers to expect scattered delays, in some cases up to two hours. You can check on delays and cancellations at Chicago's airports here. 

Several airlines, including Southwest, United and Delta, were all responding to angry customers on Twitter about an outage:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

