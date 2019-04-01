R. Kelly’s lawyer seeking Kim Foxx-Michael Avenatti communications

CHICAGO — There was another hearing in the R. Kelly case, but he wasn’t there for it. Instead, his lawyer threw out accusations involving Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Attorney Steven Greenberg filed a motion Monday asking Foxx’s office to make a request to all witnesses in the case to preserve all emails, texts and social media posts.

Greenberg accused Foxx of having behind-the-scenes conversations with attorney Michael Avenatti, who says he represents some of the victims, and Kelly’s lawyer wants access to any and all communication coming out of Foxx’s office.

“We’ve already seen that State’s Attorney Foxx has conversations with people about pending cases, pending investigations,” Greenberg said, alluding to the Jussie Smollett case. “I want to know what conversations she had about this case, about these facts. I think it’s totally inappropriate.”

The judge said he was not prepared to rule on Greenberg’s motion Monday, and said he felt it was unfair for the state to respond this early in the discovery phase. Prosecutors said Greenberg’s request “delves into the realm of attorney-client privilege.”

Avenatti, who was charged last week with trying to extort more than $20 million from Nike, fired back at Greenberg on Twitter:

“Steven Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, is now trying to distract attention away from the clear guilt of his client by raising bogus arguments about me and Kim Foxx. The evidence is the evidence. Multiple witnesses/tapes, plus DNA. R. Kelly will be convicted for his sexual abuse of girls.”

There was also mention in court about last week’s request for Kelly to travel to Dubai for concerts in April. Greenberg withdrew that motion after the judge said there was never an official contract, and the government of Dubai said Kelly did not have any concerts scheduled there.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sex abuse involving four women three who were underage.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 7, and the judge said Kelly better be in court for it.