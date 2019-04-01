Police issue scathing letter to school district after heroin, Xanax found at Proviso West High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSIDE, Ill. — Suburban police last week sent a scathing letter to Proviso West High School officials after it took a tip for officers to learn about serious drugs found on campus. Police were upset school officials hadn't alerted officers to the substances.

Police on March 25 found six small bags of heroin and Xanax pills in the desk of a former security officer. The officer may now face criminal charges.

Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek on March 27 fired off a scathing two-page letter to District 209 Supt. Dr. Jesse Rodriguez informing the district of what officers found — and pointing out that police never learned about the drugs through official channels. Rather, it was a tip.

Hillside police issue letter to Proviso West High School officials by WGN Web Desk on Scribd