× Man charged in hit-and-run death of Aurora child

AURORA, Ill. —A man from Aurora has been arrested and charged in the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old boy.

Izaiah Lopez was killed one week ago while crossing the street with his grandfather in the far western suburb. The grandfather was injured.

Police say the driver took off and ditched his car in a neighborhood near the scene of the accident.

Officers arrested Christopher Carillo, 28, at his home over the weekend.

He’s charged with several crimes, including failure to report an accident involving death.

Carillo is not charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.