Lunchbreak: Salmon Chipotle with Peaches and Raisins

Maria Rodriguez (owner of El Nuevo Mexicano)

El Nuevo Mexicano

2914 N. Clark St., Chicago • 773-528-2131

https://www.elnuevomexicano.net/

Event:

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is announcing a new members only experience, The Lakeview Supper Club, a social program which offers access to exclusive events, deals and specials at select Lakeview restaurants. The Lakeview Supper Club is scheduled to present Pop-Up dinners, Chef Tables, Specialty Wine Pairings, Tequila Tastings and more. Membership to the Lakeview East Supper Club is an annual fee of $10.

Lakeview Supper Club features El Nuevo Mexicano on Thursday, May 16.

To learn more….. http://www.lakeviewsupperclub.com

Recipe:

Salmon en Chipotle con Duraznos y Pasas – Salmon Chipotle with Peaches and Raisins

(Serves 4)

Ingredients for Chipotle Durazno sauce:

8 oz. (1 cup) Frozen peach slices (slightly thawed)

2 Cups pineapple juice

2 T Agave Nectar

2 Chipotle peppers (canned in adobo), chopped

Additional ingredients:

16 Slices of frozen peach slices (Thaw)

8 oz. (1 cup) raisins

2 T Butter (optional)

4 Salmon steaks marinated (approximately 6 oz.)

Marinade:

4 oz. (8 T) Olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon Kosher sea salt

Mix all ingredients together and gently dip to coat each salmon and transfer to a glass baking dish and allow to marinate overnight or at least 2-4 hours.

To prepare the sauce:

In a blender, combine the 8 oz of slightly thawed peaches with 2 cups of pineapple juice and agave nectar. Blend thoroughly. Lastly add 2 chipotle peppers and pulse the blender 2 or 3 times. Slivers of the richly colored chipotle peppers should be visible.

THE FOLLOWING TWO STEPS CAN BE PERFORMED SIMULTANEOUSLY….

Cooking the salmon

Transfer the marinated salmon to a hot sauté pan and cook each side until slightly crispy on the outside. Check the inside to ensure it is cooked thoroughly.

Simmering the sauce

In a large sauté pan, melt the butter under medium heat and add the 16 individual frozen peach slices and 8 oz. of raisins. Add blended ingredients from the Chipotle/Durazno sauce and simmer for approximately 3-4 minutes or until the peaches are soft. (Do not over heat or the sauce will evaporate or stick to the pan.)

How to plate your dish:

Transfer the cooked salmon to individual plates. Using tongs, add 4 peach slices to the top of each of the salmon steaks with the length of the peach across the width of the salmon. Distribute the remaining Chipotle/Durazno sauce with raisins equally among the 4 servings.

Serve with mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.