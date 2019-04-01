Lunchbreak: Salmon Chipotle with Peaches and Raisins
Maria Rodriguez (owner of El Nuevo Mexicano)
El Nuevo Mexicano
2914 N. Clark St., Chicago • 773-528-2131
https://www.elnuevomexicano.net/
Event:
The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is announcing a new members only experience, The Lakeview Supper Club, a social program which offers access to exclusive events, deals and specials at select Lakeview restaurants. The Lakeview Supper Club is scheduled to present Pop-Up dinners, Chef Tables, Specialty Wine Pairings, Tequila Tastings and more. Membership to the Lakeview East Supper Club is an annual fee of $10.
Lakeview Supper Club features El Nuevo Mexicano on Thursday, May 16.
To learn more….. http://www.lakeviewsupperclub.com
Recipe:
Salmon en Chipotle con Duraznos y Pasas – Salmon Chipotle with Peaches and Raisins
(Serves 4)
Ingredients for Chipotle Durazno sauce:
8 oz. (1 cup) Frozen peach slices (slightly thawed)
2 Cups pineapple juice
2 T Agave Nectar
2 Chipotle peppers (canned in adobo), chopped
Additional ingredients:
16 Slices of frozen peach slices (Thaw)
8 oz. (1 cup) raisins
2 T Butter (optional)
4 Salmon steaks marinated (approximately 6 oz.)
Marinade:
4 oz. (8 T) Olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon Kosher sea salt
Mix all ingredients together and gently dip to coat each salmon and transfer to a glass baking dish and allow to marinate overnight or at least 2-4 hours.
To prepare the sauce:
In a blender, combine the 8 oz of slightly thawed peaches with 2 cups of pineapple juice and agave nectar. Blend thoroughly. Lastly add 2 chipotle peppers and pulse the blender 2 or 3 times. Slivers of the richly colored chipotle peppers should be visible.
THE FOLLOWING TWO STEPS CAN BE PERFORMED SIMULTANEOUSLY….
- Cooking the salmon
Transfer the marinated salmon to a hot sauté pan and cook each side until slightly crispy on the outside. Check the inside to ensure it is cooked thoroughly.
- Simmering the sauce
In a large sauté pan, melt the butter under medium heat and add the 16 individual frozen peach slices and 8 oz. of raisins. Add blended ingredients from the Chipotle/Durazno sauce and simmer for approximately 3-4 minutes or until the peaches are soft. (Do not over heat or the sauce will evaporate or stick to the pan.)
How to plate your dish:
Transfer the cooked salmon to individual plates. Using tongs, add 4 peach slices to the top of each of the salmon steaks with the length of the peach across the width of the salmon. Distribute the remaining Chipotle/Durazno sauce with raisins equally among the 4 servings.
Serve with mashed potatoes and sautéed veggies.