Dick’s Sporting Goods lost $150 million over anti-gun policies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the parkland, Florida school shooting last year, Dick's Sporting Goods decided to stop selling semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.

The shooter bought his gun legally at Dick's.

A teenager in Vermont, who also bought his gun at Dick's, was foiled in his plan to shoot up a school.

Dick's now says, the decision to ban the firearms sales, has cost the chain an estimated 150 million dollars in sales.

Although the company lost money in sales, the stock price of the popular sporting good's store has not been affected.

Shares have gone up 14 percent in the months following Parkland.