Deputies rescue boa constrictor from burning home

(Bourbonnais, IL) Two deputies rushed into a burning home and made a rescue.

The deputies with the Kankakee County Sheriff’s office came out with the homeowner’s pet boa constrictor.

The snake was reunited with its owner outside.

The Sheriff’s office tweeted, “Deputies Hayden and Zirkle ran into a smoke-filled residence to save this reptile earlier this morning (around 2 am).

Willing to bet they never thought that task would be on their list of police officer responsibilities. Great job, fellas!”

The Bourbonnais Fire Department said the fire was sparked by an aquarium stand inside the home.

No one was injured.