Cubs reveal cologne line for Home Opener

CHICAGO – The Scents of Wrigley Field are almost here.

Ivy, Dirt and Leather make up the new cologne line the Cubs are marketing for the Home Opener next week.

Dirt, leather and ivy. The Scents of Wrigley Field are coming April 8. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/hAIlc5uKEp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 1, 2019

It appears to be an April Fools’ joke, although diehard fans would probably be willing to spend a few bucks for the Friendly Confines’ signature musks.

The ad stars Pedro Strop, Cole Hamels and Anthony Rizzo, who can be seen rubbing a glove and a sprig of ivy on his face to sell the pseudo scents.

The Cubs will host the Pirates in the first series at Wrigley this season. Games are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Thursday weather permitting.