Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Atlanta

  • After going 15-5 against the Braves over the previous three seasons, the Cubs went 3-3 against Atlanta last season. Each team won two of three on the road, and three of the games were decided by one run.
  • Chicago went 1-2 in its opening series in Texas despite scoring 28 runs. That is the second-most runs in the modern era by a team with a losing record through three games (1974 Royals scored 31, went 1-2).
  • The Braves lost their first three games of the season over the weekend in Philadelphia. Atlanta’s -12 run differential through three games is the team’s worst since 2003 (-15), when the Braves went on to win 101 games.
  • Kyle Hendricks finished the 2018 season strong, going 5-1 with a 1.52 ERA over his last seven starts. Prior to that, Hendricks was 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA in 26 starts.
  • Sean Newcomb had the highest walk percentage among qualifying pitchers last season (11.6 percent) but allowed just 0.99 home runs per nine innings. Newcomb’s walk percentage was the highest by a qualifying Braves pitcher with a sub-1.00 HR/9 since Zane Smith in 1986 (11.8 BB pct, 0.35 HR/9).
  • Javier Baez, the runner-up for 2018 NL MVP, has had two hits and an RBI in each of his first three games of the season. The last Cub to start a season with a longer such streak was Mark Grace in 1996 (four).
