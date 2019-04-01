× Competing rallies over Jussie Smollett being held today

CHICAGO — Competing rallies will be held Monday after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s controversial decision to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Foxx’s office stunned city officials and the police department by clearing Smollett in an allegedly phony racist and homophobic attack in January.

Still, Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to hold a rally in support of Foxx Monday morning at the Chicago Temple.

The Fraternal Order of Police, and other critics of Foxx, plan a competing demonstration, outside Foxx’s Loop office.