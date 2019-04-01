Chicago’s 2nd fastest warming month underway—77 minutes additional sun on the way; normal high reaches 65-deg April 30th; windy, chilly & possibly wet Thursday to be followed by warmest weekend in 6 months: 70-deg high Sunday

Posted 11:16 PM, April 1, 2019, by
