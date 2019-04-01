Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ New York
- The Bulls enter tonight on a four-game losing streak. Chicago has allowed at least 100 points in 25 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the NBA (Hawks – 38 and Lakers – 36).
- The Knicks have lost six games in a row, and 14 of their last 15 games overall. New York has scored fewer than 100 points in nine of its last 12 games, and has gone 0-26 overall this season when failing to reach 100 points.
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Chicago last game. It was Luwawu-Cabarrot’s first career double-double in 166 games.
- In 60 career games, Mitchell Robinson has blocked 147 shots. The last player with more blocks than Robinson through as many career NBA games was Tim Duncan (157).
- Since February 1, Robin Lopez is averaging 14.5 points on 60.0-percent shooting. Lopez’s field-goal percentage over that time ranks fifth in the NBA (min. 200 FGA).
- The Bulls won the only matchup of the season between these teams on November 5, 116-115 (2OT). Overall, Chicago has won four of its last five meetings with New York, despite being outscored by seven points across those five games.