Bulls Game Notes For Monday @ New York

Posted 2:50 PM, April 1, 2019, by
  • The Bulls enter tonight on a four-game losing streak. Chicago has allowed at least 100 points in 25 straight games, the third-longest active streak in the NBA (Hawks – 38 and Lakers – 36).
  • The Knicks have lost six games in a row, and 14 of their last 15 games overall. New York has scored fewer than 100 points in nine of its last 12 games, and has gone 0-26 overall this season when failing to reach 100 points.
  • Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Chicago last game. It was Luwawu-Cabarrot’s first career double-double in 166 games.
  • In 60 career games, Mitchell Robinson has blocked 147 shots. The last player with more blocks than Robinson through as many career NBA games was Tim Duncan (157).
  • Since February 1, Robin Lopez is averaging 14.5 points on 60.0-percent shooting. Lopez’s field-goal percentage over that time ranks fifth in the NBA (min. 200 FGA).
  • The Bulls won the only matchup of the season between these teams on November 5, 116-115 (2OT). Overall, Chicago has won four of its last five meetings with New York, despite being outscored by seven points across those five games.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.