Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Winnipeg
- Winnipeg has lost three straight, allowing at least five goals in two of those games. Since February 1 the Jets have allowed at least five goals in eight games, tied for the third most in hockey. The Blackhawks have scored at least five goals in nine games since the start of February, third most in the NHL.
- Chicago has allowed a power-play goal in five straight games, its longest streak this season. The Blackhawks have killed only 72.7 percent of penalties this season, worst in the NHL and on pace to be the team’s lowest in the last 30 seasons.
- The Jets have won four straight against the Blackhawks after Chicago won four of the five previous matchups. Chicago has not scored on the power play in nine consecutive games against Winnipeg, its longest active streak against any single opponent.
- Former Blackhawk Dustin Byfuglien returned to the lineup on Saturday after not appearing in a game since Valentine’s Day. Fellow defenseman Jacob Trouba tallied 34 points in 40 games where Byfuglien did not play compared to only 13 games in games in 38 games where he has played.
- Alex DeBrincat lit the lamp on Saturday against the Kings and has scored three goals in his last two games. DeBrincat has 69 goals in his career, the most by any Blackhawks’ skater in his first two seasons.
- After scoring on 30.2 percent of power plays in February, the Blackhawks converted only 9.4 percent on the power play in March. That is their largest decrease in power-play percentage (20.8 percent) between any two months in the last 30 seasons.