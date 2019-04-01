Bears pull April Fools prank, claim to wear triple-digits for 100th season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears are celebrating April Fools in style.

The team released a series of videos and pictures on social media claiming they will be wearing jerseys with an extra digit to honor their 100th season in the league.

For instance, instead of Khalil Mack wearing “52,” he would add a 1 to become “152.”

The Bears took the joke a step further, explaining the “decision” on their website:

The NFL office initially balked at the idea but eventually changed its mind after a strong lobbying effort spearheaded by chairman George H. McCaskey, whose grandfather, George Halas, helped found the Bears and the league in 1920. “We just kept working on them. We said, ‘Hey, we’re a charter franchise. We’re the only team celebrating its 100-year anniversary, and this will be for one year only.’ It took some doing. We wore them down a little bit. They finally said, ‘OK, for 2019 only.’”