× Bears bring back OLB Aaron Lynch on a one-year deal

LAKE FOREST – In keeping with the theme of their free agent objectives for 2019, the Bears made another move on Monday to fill in spots in their roster as the spring offseason activities get ready to get underway.

On Monday the Bears brought back outside linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract, assuring the linebacker will be in Chicago for a second season.

“Where else would I want to be? This is where I want to be." #99's back in da mix for 2019.

📰: https://t.co/qCF4gZ8hu8 pic.twitter.com/KVd3JgfkQT — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 1, 2019

“Where else would I want to be? This is where I want to be. It’s where I see my future,” said Lynch to Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com.

Lynch returns to the Bears for a second year after appearing in 13 games during the 2018 season mainly in a back-up role to either Leonard Floyd or Khalil Mack, though he did make three starts. He finished with three sacks and eight quarterback hits to go along with four tackles for loss along with an interception. He would miss the final two regular season games along with the Wild Card game against the Eagles with an elbow injury suffered against the Packers on December 16th.

Yet staying healthy for 13 games was a milestone for Lynch, who saw a promising start to his career in San Francisco fizzle due to injuries. After netting 12 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons with the 49ers, Lynch played in just 14 games in 2016 and 2017 with 2 1/2 sacks before being let go at season’s end. Vic Fangio brought him to Chicago last offseason, having coached him during Lynch’s first season back in 2014, and the outside linebacker had a relatively healthy season.

Because of that, Lynch is going to get to contribute to another strong Bears’ defense for a second-straight season.