DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Two people were injured in a crash involving an SUV and a school bus in in suburban Downers Grove.

Police said it happened near Butterfield Road and Downers Drive at about 9 a.m. Monday. There were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.

An adult passenger on the school bus and the driver of the SUV both sustained minor injuries. They were both transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

DOWNERS GROVE- Crash with injuries involving school bus at Butterfield and Downers Dr pic.twitter.com/i72tE1U2iY — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 1, 2019