White Sox Game Notes For Sunday @ Kansas City

Posted 1:04 PM, March 31, 2019, by

-The White Sox hit two home runs yesterday and have hit 37 against the Royals since last season began. Only one team has had more against a single opponent in this span (AZ, 40 vs. LAD).

-Leury Garcia hit .408 against the Royals last season, one of the highest batting averages by any American League player against another team.

-Jose Abreu’s 340 career extra-base hits rank fifth among all players since he entered MLB in 2014. 

-Five of Lucas Giolito’s six career starts against Kansas City have been quality starts.

