Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They're doing handsprings over at U-I-C... the Flames have qualified FOUR athletes for the NCAA gymnastics regionals this week,

Kayla Baddeley and Riley Mahoney on Vault, Serena Baker on Bars and Alisa Sheremeta in floor exercise... the bad news, it's the LAST TIME U-I-C will qualify anybody for nationals. Lauren Magiera has the story.