Sunny skies Sunday, a warmup into the week
-
Cool and rainy Sunday, sunny but chilly start to the week
-
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Pleasant on Saturday, then clouds, wind return
-
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
Cold end to March, seasonable start to April
-
-
A mild, sunny end to the week
-
Sunny skies Sunday, highs in the upper 40s
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week