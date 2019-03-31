Sunday Brunch: Yakisoba

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — We’re celebrating National Noodle Month with Benihana. Chef Raymundo Mendez stopped by the WGN studios to cook one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes, Yakisoba.

Benihana

875 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago

benihana.com

Yakisoba

Ingredients:

6 oz. Yakisoba noodles

1/2 oz. Scallions, 2”-2.5” julienne

1/2 oz. Fried onion

1 oz. Napa, 1” square

4 oz. Cabbage, 1/8 x 3 julienne

1 oz. Mushrooms, 1/2” thick

3.5 oz. Chicken breast

1.5 oz. Yakisoba sauce

1/2 tsp. Safflower oil

1/4 tsp. Sesame seeds, roasted

Directions:

Place the vegetables on medium-low heat.

Spread safflower oil over a high-temperature area of the grill. Sear one side of the chicken over the safflower oil on high heat for 1 minute. Frequently move the chicken to make sure it doesn’t stick to the grill.

Flip the chicken breast and sear the other side for 1 minute. After both sides of the chicken are seared, flip and move it to medium-low heat.

Sauté the vegetables over medium heat and then move back to medium-low heat.

Place the Yakisoba noodles on top of the vegetables and keep on medium-low heat. At 30-second intervals, rotate the mix by turning it while on low heat so that the sections that are closer to higher temperatures don’t burn or overcook. Rotate three times.

Flip the chicken breast to rest on the other side until the rotation of the noodles and vegetables is complete.

An indication that the chicken is cooked is when moisture beads begin to form on the surface of the chicken. To check, insert fork into the thickest part of the chicken and if juices seep through, the chicken is ready.

Move the chicken to medium and slice the chicken into pieces. Then move back to medium-low heat.

Place the noodles and vegetables over the chicken at medium-low heat for 30 seconds.

Drizzle the Yakisoba sauce over the noodles and mix it lightly over medium-low heat. Then, bring the mix to high and sauté the items together. Stop sautéing once the noodles have absorbed most of the sauce.

Sprinkle sesame seeds over the noodles.