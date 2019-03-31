For the latest updates visit wgntv.com/weather.
Slight warmup, mild temperatures next weekend
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Record cold Wednesday, weekend warmup on the way
-
Cold weekend and then a slight warmup
-
Warmup on the way
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
-
Windy and mild midweek
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week
-
Brutally cold temperatures rise slowly, snow turns to rain this weekend
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Chilly Friday followed by modest warmup, but chill returns Monday