Sexual assault reported inside South Side place of worship

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a girl reported she was sexually assaulted inside a place of worship on the South Side Sunday.

According to police, they received a call that a girl was sexually assaulted inside the Ambassadors for Christ World Outreach Ministry, a Jehovah’s Witness assembly hall located at 78th and South Ashland Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood.

Police say the girl reported a 16-year-old boy forced her to undress before forcing himself on her. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment, and her condition is unknown. Since both the victim and the suspect are minors, police are releasing few details at this time.

The 16-year-old suspect is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

