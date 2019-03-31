Rowing studios bring sport’s full-body, low impact workouts onto land

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Rowing isn't just for college athletes anymore.

In a sport that’s regaining popularity among all generations, rowers use a machine called the ergometer for a full-body workout that trainers say is high intensity and low impact, so it builds your body up without breaking it down.

Opening in late April, the Row House on Wells in Old Town will be the first boutique rowing fitness studio in Chicago, offering daily classes for the beginners and veterans alike.

WGN's Andrea Darlas got a sneak peek inside the Row House and takes a look at the benefits of rowing as exercise.