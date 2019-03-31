× ‘Mayday’ call issued after 2 firefighters fall through floor, expected to be OK

CHICAGO — Two Chicago firefighters are in good condition after they fell two stories while battling a fire on the West Side Sunday night.

Officials with the Chicago Fire Department say crews were responded to a fire inside a three-story building at 36 S. Albany in East Garfield Park Sunday night. As they moved through the building, the bottom floor was initially occupied, but the top two were not.

After making their way to the top, two firefighters fell through the floor, falling all the way to the first floor from the third floor. A mayday was called in response, prompting emergency rescue crews to be deployed to the scene. After crews located them on the lower level, one had to be helped out, while the other self-evacuated.

Both are expected to be okay, but are staying overnight for observation in Stroger Hospital.

The fire has since been struck by crews remaining on the scene, but its cause is undetermined.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.