Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in L.A. shooting; 2 others wounded

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting outside the artist’s store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, multiple sources report, citing law enforcement officials.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 33-year-old rapper was shot multiple times and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, the LA Times reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources. The two additional male victims were also transported to a hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

A man at the scene of shooting who said he grew up with the rapper said the incident came as a shock, and that he didn’t know who would want to hurt him, KTLA reports.

“He was always doing good in the hood even before he made it in the music business,” the man said. “For him to be gunned down like this right now was just messed up.”

The rapper, who was born Ermias Asghedom, was a Los Angeles native whose debut studio album “Victory Lap” was nominated for a Grammy in 2019. Before his nomination, the artist released several mixtapes starting in the mid-2000s, including his well-known mixtape “Crenshaw.”

The artist was tied to Epic Records during the end of the 2000s, but had recently partnered with Atlantic Records for the release of “Victory Lap,” which reached Number Four on the Billboard 200, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 31, 2019

In a 2018 interview with the Times, the rapper said he grew up in “gang culture.”

“We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it,” Nipsey Hussle told the Times.

Just before the shooting at 2:52 p.m., the rapper tweeted, “having strong enemies is a blessing.”

