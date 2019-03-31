Giolito’s no-hit bid ends with 1 out in 7th for White Sox

Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox throws in the first inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on March 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by John Sleezer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alex Gordon has ended a no-hit bid by Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito with one out in the seventh inning.

Giolito had retired 19 straight Kansas City Royals on Sunday following a four-pitch leadoff walk to Whit Merrifield. Gordon fouled off four consecutive pitches before lining a curveball into center field for a single. Gordon scored on a double by Ryan O’Hearn two batters later.

Billy Hamilton nearly had a hit for Kansas City in the sixth inning, but first baseman Yonder Alonso dived to catch his line drive down the line for the second out.

The 24-year-old Giolito also allowed an RBI single to Lucas Duda in the seventh before being pulled with two outs in his first start of the season. He was 10-13 with a 6.13 ERA last season, with opponents batting .250 against him.

