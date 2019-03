× Chicago-area hydrologic river summary

Minor flooding is occurring or forecast at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Latham Park on the Rock River, and Sugar Creek at Milford. A Flood Watch is in effect at Shelby on the Kankakee River where minor flooding could occur by Tuesday. The Illinois River just upstream from LaSalle is under an Advisory – running near bankfull at Ottawa. These river segments are depicted in green on the headlined map.

In general, Rivers north of Interstate-80 are slowly falling while rivers south of Interstate-80 are rising, as the result of recent heavy rains.

Following is the latest River Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…