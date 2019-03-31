1 dead, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One person was killed and four others wounded in an East Garfield Park shooting early Sunday.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 3 a.m. when a gunman walked up and opened fire, according to the Chicago Police Department. A relative said the group was at a party.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Two people were in serious condition: a 27-year-old woman shot in her chest and pelvis, and a male shot in his abdomen. People did not know the male victim's age.

Two others were listed in good condition: a 25-year-old man shot in his right thigh, and a 25-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to his face.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.