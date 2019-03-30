× What is the difference between civil, nautical and astronomical twilight?

Dear Tom,

What is the difference between civil, nautical and astronomical twilight?

-Shari Christopher

Dear Shari,

Twilight is defined as the interval of incomplete darkness before sunrise and after sunset. Sunrise and sunset are defined as the moment when the upper limb of the sun breaks above or disappears below the sea-level horizon. The precise moment of civil, nautical and astronomical twilight are defined as the time when the center of the sun’s disk falls or rises to 6 , 12 or 18 degrees below the horizon. Triton College astronomer Dan Joyce tells us that there is generally a period of about 90 minutes for the transition from total darkness to sunrise or from sunset to total darkness. Civil twilight provides the greatest sky illumination, while the illumination at astronomical twilight is practically imperceptible.