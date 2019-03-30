Rolling Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment

Posted 11:51 AM, March 30, 2019

SANTIAGO, CHILE - FEBRUARY 03: Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs live on stage during the America Latina Ole Tour 2016 at Estadio Nacional on February 03, 2016 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Carlos Muller/Getty Images for TDF Productions)

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops included Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; the New Orleans Jazz Festival; Pasadena and Santa Clara in California; Seattle; Denver; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; and Ontario, Canada.

Jagger says in the statement he hates letting the fans down but he’s “looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can.”

Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

