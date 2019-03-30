× Lakeshore flood Advisory for the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline

A lakeshore Flood Advisory (light-green-shaded counties on the headlined map) is in effect from 5PM CDT this Saturday afternoon until 5AM Sunday morning for the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. Northerly winds are expected to strengthen with gusts above 30 miles per hour later this afternoon into the overnight hours, building 8 to 11-foot waves that will drive up lake levels that are already well above average, causing minor flooding in some of the flood-prone areas along the shoreline.

Waves should lower and shore action die down during the day Sunday as the winds slowly diminish and become more west-northwesterly.