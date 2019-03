Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois state trooper was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver near Libertyville Saturday morning.

It happened at about 3:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Green Oaks when a the wrong-way driver, who was traveling eastbound, struck Trooper Gerald Ellis head on.

Ellis, 36, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

He was an 11-year veteran of the force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.