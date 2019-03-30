Cloudy, windy and cool with occasional rain
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
-
Party cloudy days ahead, rain later in week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Very windy, occasional snow or flurries
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
-
Howling winds continue across the Chicago area- High wind warning continues through 6 pm- some gusts reach 60 mph
-
Windy and mild midweek
-
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday