Chicago-area Hydrologic River update

March 30, 2019

Heavy overnight rains of an inch to 1.5-inches fell along and south of Interstate-80 overnight with declining amounts to the north – totals in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line were generally on the order of 0.10 to .25-inch (see map produced by the Chicago National Weather Service below).

Subsequently northern rivers that have recently been in flood will continue a slow fall, while rivers south of Interstate-80 will be on the rise. The Illinois River at LaSalle is expected to reach minor flood later Sunday, the Kankakee River at Shelby is under a Flood Watch for possible minor flooding by Tuesday evening, and Sugar Creek at Milford is under a Flood Advisory for possibly reaching minor flood as early as Sunday morning.

Latest Chicago National Weather Service River summary…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Warning



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    11.56  07 AM Sat   0.25

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.65  06 AM Sat  -0.09
Gurnee                 7.0     3.70  06 AM Sat  -0.08
Lincolnshire          12.5     7.96  07 AM Sat  -0.08
Des Plaines           15.0     9.62  07 AM Sat  -0.01
River Forest          16.0     6.38  07 AM Sat   0.42
Riverside              7.5     3.58  07 AM Sat   0.39

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.31  06 AM Sat  -0.08
Montgomery            13.0    12.68  06 AM Sat   0.01
Dayton                12.0     9.14  07 AM Sat   0.05

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.28  07 AM Sat   1.12

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.16  07 AM Sat   0.30



Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.65  07 AM Sat   0.52
Shorewood              6.5     2.78  07 AM Sat   0.18

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.60  06 AM Sat   0.95
Foresman              18.0    10.42  07 AM Sat   1.53
Chebanse              16.0     5.94  07 AM Sat   0.47
Iroquois              18.0     9.88  07 AM Sat   1.07

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     9.77  07 AM Sat   3.21 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.14  07 AM Sat   0.10
Kouts                 11.0     6.90  07 AM Sat   0.10
Shelby                 9.0     7.88  07 AM Sat   0.04 Watch
Momence                5.0     3.01  07 AM Sat   0.11
Wilmington             6.5     2.57  07 AM Sat   0.09



Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.31  06 AM Sat   1.13

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.13  07 AM Sat   0.65

Munster               12.0     7.79  07 AM Sat   1.98
South Holland         16.5     8.18  07 AM Sat   2.07

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.68  07 AM Sat   0.20

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.33  07 AM Sat   0.17
Leonore               16.0     6.00  07 AM Sat   0.36

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     6.26  07 AM Sat   0.41
Ottawa               463.0   460.05  06 AM Sat   0.14
La Salle              20.0    17.62  07 AM Sat  -0.10 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     3.82  07 AM Sat   0.04

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.04  06 AM Sat   0.03
Perryville            12.0     7.42  06 AM Sat  -0.01

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.94  07 AM Sat  -0.31

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     9.48  06 AM Sat  -0.24
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M  MINOR
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.81  07 AM Sat  -0.21
Byron                 13.0    11.42  07 AM Sat  -0.20
Dixon                 16.0    13.24  06 AM Sat  -0.20
