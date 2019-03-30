× Chicago-area Hydrologic River update

Heavy overnight rains of an inch to 1.5-inches fell along and south of Interstate-80 overnight with declining amounts to the north – totals in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line were generally on the order of 0.10 to .25-inch (see map produced by the Chicago National Weather Service below).

Subsequently northern rivers that have recently been in flood will continue a slow fall, while rivers south of Interstate-80 will be on the rise. The Illinois River at LaSalle is expected to reach minor flood later Sunday, the Kankakee River at Shelby is under a Flood Watch for possible minor flooding by Tuesday evening, and Sugar Creek at Milford is under a Flood Advisory for possibly reaching minor flood as early as Sunday morning.

Latest Chicago National Weather Service River summary…