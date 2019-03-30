Chicago-area Hydrologic River update
Heavy overnight rains of an inch to 1.5-inches fell along and south of Interstate-80 overnight with declining amounts to the north – totals in counties adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line were generally on the order of 0.10 to .25-inch (see map produced by the Chicago National Weather Service below).
Subsequently northern rivers that have recently been in flood will continue a slow fall, while rivers south of Interstate-80 will be on the rise. The Illinois River at LaSalle is expected to reach minor flood later Sunday, the Kankakee River at Shelby is under a Flood Watch for possible minor flooding by Tuesday evening, and Sugar Creek at Milford is under a Flood Advisory for possibly reaching minor flood as early as Sunday morning.
Latest Chicago National Weather Service River summary…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Warning
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 11.56 07 AM Sat 0.25
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 3.65 06 AM Sat -0.09
Gurnee 7.0 3.70 06 AM Sat -0.08
Lincolnshire 12.5 7.96 07 AM Sat -0.08
Des Plaines 15.0 9.62 07 AM Sat -0.01
River Forest 16.0 6.38 07 AM Sat 0.42
Riverside 7.5 3.58 07 AM Sat 0.39
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.31 06 AM Sat -0.08
Montgomery 13.0 12.68 06 AM Sat 0.01
Dayton 12.0 9.14 07 AM Sat 0.05
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.28 07 AM Sat 1.12
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.16 07 AM Sat 0.30
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.65 07 AM Sat 0.52
Shorewood 6.5 2.78 07 AM Sat 0.18
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.60 06 AM Sat 0.95
Foresman 18.0 10.42 07 AM Sat 1.53
Chebanse 16.0 5.94 07 AM Sat 0.47
Iroquois 18.0 9.88 07 AM Sat 1.07
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.77 07 AM Sat 3.21 ADVISORY
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.14 07 AM Sat 0.10
Kouts 11.0 6.90 07 AM Sat 0.10
Shelby 9.0 7.88 07 AM Sat 0.04 Watch
Momence 5.0 3.01 07 AM Sat 0.11
Wilmington 6.5 2.57 07 AM Sat 0.09
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.31 06 AM Sat 1.13
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.13 07 AM Sat 0.65
Munster 12.0 7.79 07 AM Sat 1.98
South Holland 16.5 8.18 07 AM Sat 2.07
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.68 07 AM Sat 0.20
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.33 07 AM Sat 0.17
Leonore 16.0 6.00 07 AM Sat 0.36
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 6.26 07 AM Sat 0.41
Ottawa 463.0 460.05 06 AM Sat 0.14
La Salle 20.0 17.62 07 AM Sat -0.10 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 3.82 07 AM Sat 0.04
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.04 06 AM Sat 0.03
Perryville 12.0 7.42 06 AM Sat -0.01
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.94 07 AM Sat -0.31
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 9.48 06 AM Sat -0.24
Latham Park 9.0 M M M MINOR
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.81 07 AM Sat -0.21
Byron 13.0 11.42 07 AM Sat -0.20
Dixon 16.0 13.24 06 AM Sat -0.20