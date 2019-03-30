× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Toronto

➢ Toronto has won all three meetings with the Bulls this season, and eight straight in the series overall. It’s the Raptors’ second-longest all-time win streak in the series, behind a 16-gamer from 1999 to 2002.

➢ The Raptors and Warriors are the only two NBA teams to win at least 50 games each of the last four seasons. Toronto’s 34-5 (.872) record this season versus teams currently under .500 is the best in the NBA.

➢ Chicago lost its third straight game on Wednesday versus Portland, 118-98. It was the Bulls’ 24 th straight game allowing at least 100 points, their longest such streak since a 25-gamer in the 1985-86 season.

➢ Shaquille Harrison recorded career highs in points (21) and rebounds (10) in Wednesday’s loss, his second career double-double (his first came with points and assists, last April with the Suns).

➢ Pascal Siakam is the most-improved scorer in the NBA from last season (minimum 40 G both seasons), raising his average from 7.3 per game to the current 17.0. Thursday’s 31-point effort against New York was his fifth 30-point game of the season; his career high entering the season was 20 points.