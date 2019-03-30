Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles
➢ Since the 2015-16 season, Los Angeles has gone 8-3-0 against Chicago. The Kings only have a better record against one opponent over that span (6-2-0 vs. Philadelphia). The Kings scored a season-high six goals in their last meeting with the Blackhawks on March 2.
➢ The Blackhawks have scored three power-play goals in March – only three teams have scored fewer. This comes following a January-February stretch in which the team’s 34.5 power-play percentage led the NHL.
➢ Alex DeBrincat scored his 39th and 40th goals on Thursday, tying him for sixth in the NHL. The Blackhawks are one of three teams with two 40-goal scorers this season, along with the Oilers and Lightning.
➢ The Kings have converted 23.3 percent of power-play opportunities in March after posting a 14.8 percent mark through February. This is the third-largest increase (+8.5) in power-play percentage from before March to March in the NHL (Ducks, +12.5; Canucks, +9.2).
➢ Patrick Kane has one goal in March after scoring 11 goals in February. Only one player has had a more drastic goal-scoring dropoff from any month to the next this season – Patrik Laine, 18 in November, three in December (-15).
➢ Dustin Brown’s 13 points in March are as many as he combined for in January and February. He had two goals against the Blackhawks on March 2, one of his two multi-goal games this season.