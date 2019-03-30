× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Los Angeles

➢ Since the 2015-16 season, Los Angeles has gone 8-3-0 against Chicago. The Kings only have a better record against one opponent over that span (6-2-0 vs. Philadelphia). The Kings scored a season-high six goals in their last meeting with the Blackhawks on March 2.

➢ The Blackhawks have scored three power-play goals in March – only three teams have scored fewer. This comes following a January-February stretch in which the team’s 34.5 power-play percentage led the NHL.

➢ Alex DeBrincat scored his 39 th and 40 th goals on Thursday, tying him for sixth in the NHL. The Blackhawks are one of three teams with two 40-goal scorers this season, along with the Oilers and Lightning.

➢ The Kings have converted 23.3 percent of power-play opportunities in March after posting a 14.8 percent mark through February. This is the third-largest increase (+8.5) in power-play percentage from before March to March in the NHL (Ducks, +12.5; Canucks, +9.2).

➢ Patrick Kane has one goal in March after scoring 11 goals in February. Only one player has had a more drastic goal-scoring dropoff from any month to the next this season – Patrik Laine, 18 in November, three in December (-15).