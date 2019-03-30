April—1 of 3 active tornado months in NE Illinois/NW Indiana
EF-0 tornado touched down in Lowell, Indiana Thursday, NWS confirms
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
Severe weather moves out; Strong winds continue
Tornado Watch in Effect for most of the Chicago area until 5PM CDT
Winter Weather Advisory for snow, ice Chicago area-wide Wednesday
Tornado Watch no longer in effect – showers/t-storms move off to the east
Band of wet snow south of Interstate-80 this Sunday morning
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory for all Chicago area continues until 3AM CST Sunday – latest snowfall reports
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana this evening – frigid cold sets in Chicago-area-wide tonight
Mainly lake-effect snow showers remain in the Chicago area
Dozens displaced in NW Indiana apartment fire