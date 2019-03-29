UP-NW Metra trains halted after pedestrian struck, killed near Edison Park

EDISON PARK, Ill. — Inbound and outbound trains are halted on Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line after a pedestrian was fatally struck near Edison Park, Ill.

It happened in the 6700 block of North Olmsted Avenue. Train #618 was involved in the incident.

Extensive delays are expected, so customers are advised to seek other alternate travel.

CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line at Cumberland, Harlem, Jefferson Park, Montrose and Irving Park until further notice.

Go to metrarail.com for the latest updates.

Here's a look at all the trains stopped along the UP-NW line. No trains getting past Edison Park due to pedestrian incident. pic.twitter.com/BcJLvB53sl — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 29, 2019

The Uber waiting area… at least we’re in the station so we could get off… pic.twitter.com/h7ETNuY8YT — Julia (@jfs211) March 29, 2019