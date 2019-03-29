Thursday’s ‘pneumonia front” sent temps crashing; colder air a prelude to potentially heavy rains; March 2019 to end on a chilly note—but temps rebound mid-next week

Posted 1:04 AM, March 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06AM, March 29, 2019
