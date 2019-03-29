State health dept study confirms high cancer rates near Sterigencis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — New data released Friday shows alarmingly high cancer rates near Sterigencis plant in suburban Willowbrook.

Repeated air testing around the medical sterilization facility showed elevated levels of the cancer causing chemical ethylene oxide.

Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released a study detailing increased levels of cancer in the surrounding community over the past 20 years, including Hodgkin's lymphoma, pediatric cancers and breast cancer.

Read the full Willowbrook Cancer Incidence Assessment here (pdf)

Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla released a statement Friday that said

We are confident that this is another vital , independently done body of science, much like our Village independent testing that resulted in the seal order- This is further proof that Sterigenics should be shut down, period!

Republican leaders in Springfield introduced legislation Friday that would prohibit new ethylene oxide medical sterilization facilities from opening in populated areas.

Lawmakers on both sides agree the plant should remain shut down.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration banned the facility that sterilizes medical instruments from using the toxic gas Feb. 15.

IDPH Cancer Assessment for Area Surrounding Sterigenics Facility by WGN Web Desk on Scribd