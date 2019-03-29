Spells of cold rain amid Saturday’s strengthening winds make for a cold close to chilly March 2019; mixed wet snowflakes not out of the question; predicted switch to milder jet stream in days ahead underpin expectations of milder temps
-
Milder air expected as the weekend approaches
-
After a taste of spring, cold, clouds and wintry mix return this weekend
-
Record cold to break—but in stages; Thursday night snow a product of milder Pacific air overrunning the retreating arctic air—a record 79-degree five-day temp increase to take Chicago highs into the 50s by Monday
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
Outbreak of arctic air to follow Tuesday thaw
-
-
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
-
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
-
Snow, cold and rain persist
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week
-
-
Snow expected Sunday, cold temps Monday
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Snow, ice and cold: Winter rolls on